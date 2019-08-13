The foundation that operates the George C. Marshall Museum and Library in Lexington has hired a new president.
Paul Levengood will join the George C. Marshall Foundation on Sept. 9, the foundation announced Tuesday. Levengood is currently vice president for development with the Virginia War Memorial Foundation in Richmond and formerly was president and CEO of the Virginia Historical Society.
At both those jobs he was involved in successful fundraising campaigns, including one that allowed the historical society, which is now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, to renovate its Richmond headquarters. His new posting comes as the Marshall foundation plans to renovate the museum, which is on post at Virginia Military Institute, and expand its educational outreach, according to the foundation’s news release. The nonprofit had net assets of $7.9 million in 2017, according to its latest tax return on file with Guidestar.org.
Levengood, who holds a doctorate in history from Rice University, will succeed Rob Havers, who left in January to become president and CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago.
Marshall was a 1901 graduate of VMI, and the museum honors his role as both soldier and statesman. Marshall served as Army chief of staff during World War II and secretary of state afterward, becoming the namesake of the plan to restore economic stability to postwar Europe. For more information about Marshall and the foundation, visit www.marshallfoundation.org.