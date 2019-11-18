CHARLOTTESVILLE — Many of those injured in a Sunday crash on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain have been released by area hospitals.

Heavy fog and icy road conditions on the mountain sent about 30 people to area hospitals when an eastbound tractor-trailer loaded with mail slid out of control on I-64 about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and was struck by a Troy-based tour bus.

A spokesperson for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital said four of the five patients sent there had been discharged and the fifth patient had been transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Eric Swensen, spokesman for the UVa Medical Center, said four patients remained in their care Monday, two of whom are in good condition and two of whom are in fair condition.

Augusta Health Medical Center, which reported treating at least four individuals Sunday, did not respond to inquiries on Monday.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Monday that no charges will be placed as road conditions and fog were determined to have caused the crash.

