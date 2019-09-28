BRISTOL — A Southwest Virginia man convicted of placing a bomb at Bristol Compressors more than two decades ago will get out of prison early thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Ricky Lee Vance, 56, previously of Cleveland, Virginia, is expected to be released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 13.
On Sept. 12, 1994, Vance was convicted by a jury of four counts, one of which was using a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence, carrying a mandatory 30-year sentence. The three additional counts carried 10-year sentences for a total of 60 years in prison.
On Sept. 17, Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski vacated the count that carried a 30-year sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court determined in United States v. Davis that a “crime of violence” is unconstitutionally vague and that “a vague law is no law at all.”
Vance has served more than 25 years, and with the good time credit, he is expected to be released in December.
Due to the large number of possible “crime victims,” Urbanski is permitting prosecutors to notify all of the Bristol Compressors employees from 1994 via public notices. Bristol Compressors closed in 2018.
