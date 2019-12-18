A former career U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced Tuesday to 13 months in jail for taking bribes to “misdeliver” suspected packages of marijuana, presumably to dealers.
Christopher Grant, 59, of Richmond, pleaded guilty in September to accepting a bribe as a public official. His misconduct occurred from 2016 to 2017, when he delivered at least 20 packages to different people at various locations, many of them to an unidentified North Chesterfield apartment complex.
“Folks need to know if you abuse the public trust, you go to jail,” said U.S. District Court Judge David Novak.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for a term of 12 to 18 months. Kaitlin Cooke, an assistant U.S. attorney, told Novak on Tuesday that “this is a serious crime that is deserving of punishment.”
Grant’s lawyer, Paul Gill, asked for a term of 36 months of probation and a fine in lieu of jail. He told the judge, “We will simply not see Mr. Grant in this courtroom again after this sentencing.”
Before imposing the sentence, Novak asked Grant, who the judge noted performed decades of honorable service and led an otherwise exemplary life, “Why are we here? I don’t understand it.”
Grant apologized for his misconduct and said he did not set out to break the law. He said he was “kindhearted” and initially was just helping some others out. “I thought I was doing simple stuff,” he said.
Cooke wrote that when caught, Grant admitted delivering packages to various people at the apartment complex but denied accepting bribes or knowing what was inside the packages.
