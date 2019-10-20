CHARLOTTESVILLE — A new limited-edition DVD of music by artists about the remnants of Hurricane Camille will help raise funds for an enhanced exhibit at Nelson County’s Oakland Museum.
The Nelson County Historical Society has announced the release of “We Won’t Forget You,” which will be sold at the museum at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway. It’s also available online at nelsonhistorical.org
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.