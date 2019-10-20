CHARLOTTESVILLE — A new limited-edition DVD of music by artists about the remnants of Hurricane Camille will help raise funds for an enhanced exhibit at Nelson County’s Oakland Museum.

The Nelson County Historical Society has announced the release of “We Won’t Forget You,” which will be sold at the museum at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway. It’s also available online at nelsonhistorical.org

.

