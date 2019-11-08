DANVILLE — After federal prosecutors and the defense team rested their cases Friday, a judge dismissed one count against the lone defendant in a federal racketeering trial that took a mandatory minimum life sentence off the table.
The jury is expected to hear closing arguments Monday and might begin deliberations then.
Marcus Jay Davis — the accused leader of the Rollin 60s Crips — was originally indicted on 13 federal racketeering counts.
One count, violent crime in aid of racketeering, related to the Aug. 20, 2016, shooting death of Christopher Lamont Motley, 33, in Danville, was dismissed Friday. This count had the mandatory minimum of life in prison.
On day 16 of the trial, Chief Judge Michael Urbanski ruled on a motion filed by Davis’ attorneys asking to dismiss multiple federal racketeering counts from the indictment in response to violations of discovery by Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman.
Discovery — the process where prosecutors have to turn over pertinent information in a defendant’s case — was due by April 1, but Newman’s office repeatedly found missing transcripts from prior state special grand juries long after April 1.
“It has been like pulling teeth to discover exactly what the Danville Commonwealth [Attorney] has produced in relation to gang violence in Danville,” Urbanski said Friday as he dismissed the one count.
Many of the seven co-defendants who took plea deals after the initial revelation of unknown state grand juries and missing transcripts came to light last month now face 15 years in prison as the maximum punishment instead of the initial threat of life behind bars.
On Tuesday night, another discovery violation was revealed when the judge learned a grand jury investigation thought to have ended in 2018 continued into this year.
It was found that a May 14 grand jury had met to investigate the March shooting death of 17-year-old Hikeem King, and on Friday, it was discovered that one grand jury witness was also a witness in Thursday’s testimony.
In light of the previous violations, and the ones discovered on Wednesday, Urbanski ruled to have one of Davis’ indictment counts dismissed.
On Friday morning, the government called two final witnesses.
One witness was Scott McVeigh, a firearms and tool mark examiner with the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland. McVeigh discussed a pistol that was given to him by a Park police officer, and how he was able to compare that gun to spent shell casings found at the scene of a shooting in Danville.
After the jury returned from a morning recess, the defense was allowed to deliberate on what to do next.
“The defendant wishes to rest,” said Anthony Anderson, one of Davis’ attorneys, after not calling any witnesses.
Then, out of the presence of the jury, Urbanski addressed the decision of Davis to not testify and allowed the defense team to discuss the options again. With all of them whispering to each other, Davis spoke with both of his attorneys.
Suddenly Davis stood, with his lawyers behind him.
Urbanski then asked if Davis had decided whether or not to testify.
“Not to testify,” Davis answered, one of the few times he spoke aloud during the trial.
When the jury was called back in, nothing awaited them. The defense officially rested their case. Urbanski released the jury, letting them know they must return Monday and that four alternates will be released.
On Thursday, Laquante Tavares Adams finished two days of testimony, focused mainly on the events of Aug. 20, 2016, when Christopher Motley died in an ambush at the Southwyck Hills Apartments.
Adams was 12 when his first sibling died from gun violence. He was 23 when a second sibling was shot to death.
He was 19 when he was shot — it happened at a party in December 2014, in the “600” neighborhood of Danville when someone disrespected his own neighborhood, the “800,” just before bullets started flying.
The rivalry between the two neighborhoods, he explained, goes back decades.
“It’s been like that since my dad’s generation,” he testified.
He and other members of his gang were in a third-floor apartment at the complex, trying to lure the leader of a rival gang into an ambush by arguing with him over the phone.
Since Adams did not have a gun, he sat on the living room couch as fellow gang members stood outside.
Soon, a van pulled into the apartment complex’s parking lot. Inside were Motley and his cousin, Justion Wilson.
The shooting began, Adams testified, when someone yelled Motley, at the time being mistaken for the rival gang’s leader, was reaching for a gun.
“Someone said, ‘He’s reachin’!’ and they started shooting,” Adams testified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.