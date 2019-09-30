RICHMOND — A federal judge on Monday struck down two parts of Virginia’s abortion laws but upheld other abortion regulations that had been challenged.
U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson said Virginia’s law requiring that non-surgical second-trimester abortions — up to the fetus’s point of viability — be performed only in a hospital is unconstitutional.
He also struck down a requirement that clinics performing five or more first-trimester abortions a month meet the same facility requirements as general and surgical hospitals, saying it placed an undue burden on women seeking an abortion.
However, Hudson, in a brief order accompanied by a 67-page opinion, upheld other Virginia abortion regulations, including the requirement that only a physician perform abortions, an informed consent requirement, mandatory ultrasounds, a waiting period, and inspection requirements for abortion clinics.
The ruling stems from a suit filed last year by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the law firm O’Melveny & Myers, and local counsel for the ACLU of Virginia on behalf of the Falls Church Healthcare Center, the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood and “Dr. Jane Doe.”
The defendants included state health officials and a handful of commonwealth’s attorneys. The Virginia Attorney General’s Office declined to comment and the law firm retained by the state to defend the case in an eight-day trial in June did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
Rosemary Codding, founder and director of the Falls Church Healthcare Center, said in a prepared statement, “The reality is that despite this significant move towards access, we at Falls Church Healthcare Center are disappointed by today’s decision.”
“We’re disappointed that our patients did not get their constitutionally-protected right to accessing healthcare without legislative interference that they are entitled to and that they deserve. Their health and their rights are foremost in our minds,” she said.
Victoria Cobb, president of the socially conservative Family Foundation of Virginia, said:
“Once again the abortion industry failed in their zealous attempt to use the courts to do their bidding. We’re pleased Judge Hudson confirmed the legality of Virginia’s informed consent laws including the law that allows women the opportunity to see their ultrasound prior to an abortion if they so choose.”
