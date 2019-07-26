Plans are moving forward for Contura Energy to acquire three mines from coal producer Blackjewel LLC , which is seeking bankruptcy protection, after a federal judge approved a motion Friday to allow Contura to be a “stalking horse” bidder for sites in Wyoming and West Virginia. That means Contura, a Bristol, Tennessee-based company, will set the minimum bid as those mines go to auction.
Contura has offered to purchase the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and the Pax Surface mine in West Virginia from Blackjewel for $20.6 million.
Contura stated in a news release Thursday that it would give Blackjewel an initial purchase deposit of $8.1 million to facilitate the sales process and cover the bankrupt company’s “near-term working capital needs and general corporate expenses.” If no larger bids are accepted, Contura said it would pay $12.5 million for the assets, “subject to customary conditions and certain governmental and regulatory approvals.”
Blackjewel — the country’s sixth largest coal producer in 2017, according to the most recently available federal data — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. The company halted operations at its facilities in Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky and West Virginia and most of the company’s 1,700 employees found themselves out of work.
Over recent weeks, Blackjewel failed to obtain long-term financing that would allow it to resume full operations. Now the company is looking to sell its assets.
The court approved a schedule Friday that, as outlined in court documents, sets July 31 as the due date for qualified bids. If there is more than one bid for an asset, an auction would be held Aug. 1. A sale hearing would be held no later than Aug. 2 and a closing date would be no later than Aug. 5.
Employees have said they are still owed paychecks for work completed before the company filed bankruptcy and many have filed for unemployment as a result of the layoffs. Blackjewel employed about 480 Virginians, according to state data from 2018.
Contura is not a stranger to the two Wyoming mines — it sold those mines to Blackjewel in 2017 and still holds permits for Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte. It was in the “final stages” of transferring the permits when Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, Contura’s release states. Contura will still be responsible for the multi-million-dollar reclamation obligations at the sites.