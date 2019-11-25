CHARLOTTESVILLE —The statues of two Confederate generals in separate downtown parks appeared on Monday to have been vandalized.
For the second time in a month, the statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Charlottesville appeared on Monday morning to have been damaged.
Hours later, police were called to the Robert E. Lee Statue in Market Street Park for a report of damage that appeared to have been caused by a chisel.
This is the first report of damage to the Lee statue.
The noses and hands of the allegorical figures of Faith and Valor, which stand at the base of the Jackson monument, appeared to be further chipped away.
The damage, which echoes similar blows to the figures reported last month, was first noticed Monday morning.
Additionally, a piece of paper reading “1619” was taped to a sign near the statue, presumably in reference to the first year enslaved Africans were transported to what is now the United States.
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to Court Square Park for a report of vandalism to the Jackson Statue around 8 a.m. Officers discovered physical damage and paper signs covering the posted “No Trespassing” signs.
The incidents at both statues are currently under investigation by Charlottesville police.
Last month, the Monument Fund — which helped fund a lawsuit against the city over votes to remove the statues — was granted special access to the Jackson sculpture to assess damage.
A request by the group to install cameras at the statues’ respective parks at the group’s expense was denied by City Manager Tarron Richardson.
The Monument Fund did not respond to requests for comment regarding the new damage.
A $1,285 reward for information leading to an arrest was donated by a “citizen,” according to Charlottesville Police Department Spokesman Tyler Hawn.
Earlier this month, city officials removed an amateur tripwire and camera, placed in an apparent effort to catch potential vandals of the Jackson statue.
The city recently lost a lawsuit about 2017 votes to remove the statues, but plans to appeal the decision.