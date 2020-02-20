Carroll County snow

Snowfall of up to 2 inches created picturesque scenes in Carroll County, such as this one at Pipers Gap.

 Courtesy Zach Robinson

Dry air aloft cut off the moisture flow over the Roanoke and New River valleys on Thursday, causing only light snow showers to occur. But not much farther south, snow fell at a brisk pace in southern Virginia counties near the North Carolina state line, with some locations getting 1-2 inches by early Thursday evening.

Heavier snow was spreading into eastern Virginia and the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Thursday evening, with 4 or more inches expected at some locations.

To date, Roanoke has had just 1.6 inches of snow this winter and Blacksburg just 3 inches, a tiny fraction of the normal 18 to 24 inches, but late February and March often bring some snowfall at the end of mild winters and there may be more chances ahead.

