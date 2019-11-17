Heavy fog and icy road conditions on Afton Mountain sent more than two dozen people to area hospitals when a tractor-trailer loaded with mail slid out of control on Interstate 64 early Sunday morning and was struck by a passenger tour bus.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred about 4:37 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-64. Virginia Department of Transportation officials said the crash was on the downhill grade just below the mountain’s summit.
The smash-up triggered at least seven minor crashes in the eastbound lanes, but no one was injured in those wrecks, according to state police.
The highway was closed for five hours as crews took injured to hospitals and cleared wreckage.
“[The] tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 64 when the driver lost control and the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway,” state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
“A chartered bus traveling in the eastbound lane was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck it. The impact of the crash split the tractor-trailer in half. The bus ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest against the guardrail,” she wrote.
The tractor-trailer driver, James Proffitt, 44, of Suffolk, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The driver of the bus, Andrew Burruss, 62, of Keswick, also was transported to the UVa Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Silver Lining bus had more than 20 passengers on board at the time of the crash, Geller said.
The exact number of people treated was not released by police, but UVa officials estimated they treated at least 20 people from the crash.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital officials reported treating at least five people and August Health Medical Center reported treating at least four.
The injuries varied from serious, but not life-threatening, to cuts and bruises, officials said.
The bus was traveling to Charlottesville after attending the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, WVa., according to Alexander Burruss, owner of the Fluvanna County-based Silver Lining Charters and Tours.
His brother was driving the bus. “He’s coming along,” Alexander Burruss said. “A lot of bruises, a lot of injuries.”
I-64 had reopened by midmorning and the crash wreckage had been moved from the roadway to a nearby scenic overlook adjacent to the road’s eastbound lanes.
Adverse weather that creates hazardous driving conditions is not uncommon to the mountain summit .
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed information to this report.
