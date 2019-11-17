The major interstate link between Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley over the Blue Ridge Mountains is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
Interstate 64 is closed in both directions in Albemarle County near mile marker 100 just west of the summit of Afton Mountain.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says cars and other passenger vehicle may use U.S. 250 as an alternate route, but large commercial trucks should not use that road due to a height restriction between Afton and Crozet.
There is no estimate when I-64 will reopen, VDOT reported in a news release issued just before 7 a.m.
Check the 511 Virginia website for updates, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
