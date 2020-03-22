Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday announced the number of confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Virginia shot up 44%, to 219 from 152.
Northam announced the increase with a plea that residents stay inside and continue to practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease, which has so far claimed three lives in the state.
“Some people are not listening and I want you to know -- you are putting every single one of us in Virginia at risk,” he admonished. “This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation.”
He stopped short of announcing the more drastic measures states with higher numbers of infections have undertaken to curb the spread of the virus.
New York issued workforce limitations that mandate effectively eliminating on-site nonessential personnel and moving to work-from-home policies.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered residents to remain at home until further notice, with exceptions for receiving health care, tending to family members or frequenting essential businesses, among others.
Northam said his administration has been focused on locating more personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“My team has been on the phone around the clock reaching out to CEOs across our commonwealth,” he said. “The message is clear: It’s time to step up.”
Northam on Saturday announced he'd signed an executive order to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds to deal with the pandemic. The state also changed testing rules to prioritize screening health care workers and streamline
State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said Sunday that the bulk of new confirmed cases were validated by private labs. Peake said the state has 1,000 tests available.
Updated numbers by region are: North, 95; East, 70; Central, 28; Northwest, 20; and Southwest, 6.
On Saturday, health officials announced that a Fairfax County resident in his 60s died from respiratory failure due to complications of COVID-19, making it the third coronavirus-related death in Virginia.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported two deaths, both of whom were in the Tidewater area.
The Fairfax County man acquired the virus through contact with a person who previously tested positive, according to the Fairfax County Health Department.
In the greater Roanoke area, four cases had been confirmed as of Saturdayevening: a person who lives in Lexington; a woman in her 60s who lives in Franklin County and who is isolated at home; a man in his 30s who lives in Lynchburg and is isolated at home; and a Botetourt County woman in her 80s who is at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Two cases were announced in Lee County on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reported its first case of COVID-19. The patient, a man in in his 40s, is hospitalized, following exposure to a known case elsewhere in Virginia. It wasn't immediately clear whether this case was included in the total count provided by Northam.
The Roanoke Times contributed information to this report.
