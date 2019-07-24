Kat Imhoff, president and CEO of The Montpelier Foundation, will leave her post this fall.
Imhoff has led Montpelier, the historic Orange County home of President James Madison and his wife, Dolley, since 2012. She will depart to continue the pursuit of her interests in conservation and preservation, the foundation announced Monday.
The scenic, sprawling estate includes the Madisons’ stately brick house as well as a modern museum and visitor center with programs that educate visitors about U.S. history, slavery and constitutional rights. James Madison was father of the U.S. Constitution, architect of the Bill of Rights, and the fourth president of the United States.
“Over the last seven years, Kat’s leadership has transformed Montpelier,” foundation Chairman Dennis Kernahan said in a statement. “She raised record contributions to advance and sustain Montpelier’s work. She welcomed the community to enjoy this magnificent property.
“I deeply admire Kat, and look forward to her enthusiastic support of Montpelier over the next several years,” Kernahan added.
He praised how Imhoff recognized Montpelier’s obligation to address slavery’s legacy by reappraising “the contradiction between the principles of liberty and the reality of human bondage.”
Kernahan also praised her actions to advance people’s appreciation of core constitutional principles through innovative educational efforts, and to champion stewardship of Montpelier’s natural and cultural resources.
After Imhoff became the foundation’s president in December 2012, she crisscrossed the nation speaking about James Madison, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution and seeing it ratified by the states.
Imhoff was among the first generation of women to oversee all aspects of a national historic site.
In recent years, the foundation has reassessed the lives of and reconstructed the dwellings of enslaved people at Montpelier.
Much of that work has been funded by philanthropist David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group. His $11 million gift jump-started efforts to rethink the history of slavery at Montpelier and to refurnish James Madison’s home.
“Kat brilliantly and tirelessly led the effort to restore and transform Montpelier,” Rubenstein said in a statement. “James Madison is no doubt looking down proudly on one of his legacies.”
Under Imhoff’s guidance, the foundation also preserved more of its land in western Orange.
Working with the Piedmont Environmental Council, Montpelier and the National Trust for Historic Preservation recently put 1,024 acres under permanent conservation easement. Bringing the historic site’s total protected acreage to 1,939 acres, that set aside more than two-thirds of the 2,700-acre estate for all to enjoy.
Other supporters and donors also lauded Imhoff’s tenure.
“While I am sorry to see Kat leave Montpelier ... I have the highest regard for her energy, devotion, and commitment,” said Joseph Erdman, trustee of The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation. “I know that her interests in conservation are of paramount importance to her. She accomplished so much in seven years at Montpelier, and it has benefitted from her leadership.”
“Kat Imhoff has been a blessing to Montpelier,” philanthropist Jacqueline Mars said. “Her accomplishments have been too numerous to mention.”
