Eight people have died at a Henrico County health care facility where 37 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare, has become a hot spot for COVID-19.
One of the Canterbury deaths was tested post-mortem, which Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said is one reason coronavirus-related deaths are not always fully known.
With a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website, as announced by state health officials March 19, figures might not include cases reported by individual localities or health districts.
Canterbury, not to be confused with Westminster Canterbury in North Side, treats older patients recovering from injuries and illnesses and has become the focus of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in Richmond.
Six health care workers as of Friday had tested positive for COVID-19 at Canterbury, creating staffing shortages due to fear of risk.
The lag time between identifying systems and having a confirmed positive could have contributed to the spread, Avula said.
