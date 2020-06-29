The Health Wagon has scheduled its first health fair in Virginia’s coalfields since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Move Mountains Medical Mission is scheduled for July 17-18 at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in Buchanan County.
Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of the Wise County-based Health Wagon, said in a news release that many patients were not able to access vital health care resources in rural areas during the pandemic.
The health fair will be held outdoors and will adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Usually at Health Wagon clinics, people line up for services. For this one, they are asked to call 276-328-885 for appointments so that social distancing can be maintained with time built in for adequate cleaning between patients.
Patients will be pre-screened July 14 with COVID-19 testing at the college’s parking lot. To register, call the Health Department at 276-935-4591.
The fair will offer physicals, sports and school physicals, skin cancer and depression screenings and medication consultations. Cholesterol and diabetes screening blood work will be done. Women can also receive Pap smears and breast exams, and Ballad Health’s mobile mammography will be available.
