Gov. Ralph Northam said a new statewide office will capitalize on a “recession-proof industry” in Virginia before he paddled across Carvins Cove in a kayak.
Northam announced the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation on Thursday at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve. State and regional officials joined Northam for the ceremony in Botetourt County.
It will operate out of the governor’s office and advocate for the state’s parks and other outdoor activities, and recruit new outdoor businesses, with a focus on manufacturers of outdoor products such as kayaks and bicycles.
“Outdoor recreation not only improves the growth potential of our communities, but it also aligns with our goals on land conservation, workforce development and public health,” Northam said.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade Cassidy Rasnick, a Botetourt County native, will serve as director of the office. Agencies working to promote Virginia’s outdoor assets and business climate will provide staffing. Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler also will work with the office.
Pete Eshelman, director of outdoor branding for the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said he began urging the state to develop an outdoors recreation office three years ago. Eshelman said the outdoors is the fabric that connects all localities, and the regional partnership has used its resources to stimulate the economy.
“Since 2009, we’ve been leveraging our natural assets. Our lakes, our rivers, our trails, our mountains … to attract talent and investment to the area,” Eshelman said.
“Our rivers and trails are much more than just dirt and water when we strategically cultivate, nurture, curate, protect and invest in our natural assets,” Eshelman added. “That is what, in my opinion, the Office of Outdoor Recreation will do for the commonwealth of Virginia.”
The state’s outdoor recreation economy employs about 197,000 workers directly, and annually contributes more than $21.9 billion to the economy, Northam said.
Strickler, a Rockbridge County native, said promoting the outdoors is valuable, but the state must continue making strides to preserve its natural resources and wildlife.
“A generation ago, it was hard to find a white-tailed deer, a striped bass or a swimmable stretch of river in many parts of the state,” Strickler said. “We’ve made a lot of progress in those areas, but with stressors like populations growth, like climate change, we have to keep moving forward with innovative policies to continue reducing pollution, preventing degradation of our natural resources.”
Strickler cited Carvins Cove as an example of a solution. The cove, located in Botetourt and Roanoke counties, serves as a reservoir for the Western Virginia Water Authority, and provides access to boating, hiking and other outdoor activities.
“The more enjoyable it is to be outdoors, the more people will want to do it, the more money they’ll want to spend doing it and the healthier they’re going to be,” Strickler said.
Following the announcement, Northam and other presenters briefly kayaked in Carvins Cove.