For centuries the stars were considered to be immutable. Yes, they arced nightly across the sky but their physical appearances never changed.
Imagine, then, the consternation of people when, in November 1572, a new star suddenly appeared. It wasn’t just another star — it quickly became the brightest star in the night sky, matching the glow of Venus before slowly fading until it disappeared from view some 16 months later.
The star, eventually called Tycho’s Star because it was extensively observed by the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe, definitely showed that the heavens did change, something that was at odds with the teachings of many of the philosophers and religious authorities during the early Renaissance in Europe.
Today’s astronomers know that Tycho’s Star (often designated as SN1572) was a supernova — a star that exploded, destroying itself in the process. While it can no longer be seen, its location in the sky can be easily found.
Look to the northwest for the “w” shaped constellation Cassiopeia. Complete a parallelogram with the three westernmost stars by adding a point to their north. That vertex marks the spot where Tycho’s Star shone so brilliantly nearly 450 years ago.
(The supernova’s expanding debris field has since formed a round, intriguing nebula. A beautiful image of it can be seen at https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap090317.html)
Next, look at Orion, standing half way between the southern horizon and the zenith. Its lower right star is blue Rigel, the fifth brightest in the heavens. On the opposing corner shines red Betelgeuse, normally either the 8th, 9th or 10th brightest star.
It changes rank because it is a variable star with at least three semi-regular brightness cycles. The dominant one lasts 400 days, the second cycle varies 3 to 6 months, and the third one spans nearly six years.
Combined, they result in a star that changes its brightness with an unknown, complex period. (The cause of Betelgeuse’s fluctuating brightness is largely due to it pulsating slowly in size.)
Since October the star has been acting oddly in that it has reached a historic minimum brightness — about 50% of its typical value. Since reliable measurements began in the late 1800s, it has never been dimmer. As judged by skywatchers in Roanoke last week, it now ranks no higher than 23rd among all the stars.
Why not try your hand, or rather eye, at estimating its brightness?
When evaluating the comparative brightness of a star, don’t stare at it directly, or you will likely obtain a falsely bright value. Instead, look half way between it and the comparison star, or quickly glance from one to the other.
In this case, compare Betelgeuse with Alnitak (the eastern star of the three comprising the belt of Orion), and Castor (the northern of the two bright stars of Gemini).
If it continues decreasing in brightness so that it appears fainter than Alnitak, it will have dropped to number 32. If it appears brighter than Castor, then it is increasing in value, and heading back to normal.
Many astrophysicists believe that Betelgeuse is the best candidate to be the next star that undergoes a supernova explosion. When it finally does, it will reach a brightness equalling that of the full moon, easily being visible in the daytime sky.
While scientists have a good understanding of the mechanics of a supernova explosion, they don’t know the timing. They just know that Betelgeuse will explode soon. To astronomers, “soon” could mean next week, or 100,000 years from now. No one knows.
Most are betting that Betelgeuse’s current dimming is simply another feature of its cyclic nature.
Keep your eyes on Betelgeuse over the next few months to see what happens. Will it continue to dim? Will it grow to a more typical level? Or will it take the final plunge and obliterate itself?
(Note: if it does explode, it will not pose problems for the inhabitants of Earth since it lies over 600 light-years away. Phew!)
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.