Because of the 50th anniversary in July of the Apollo 11 moon landing, 2019 has been termed the “Year of the Moon.” In the years since that historic mission, many people have forgotten that there were two landings in 1969, with the second one being that of Apollo 12 on Nov. 19.
Apollo 12 in two respects was the mission that Apollo 11 wanted to be. First, it made a pinpoint landing within 300 feet of the target location — in its case, the Surveyor 3 craft which landed two years prior — while Apollo 11 overshot its target landing location by several miles as it ran dangerously low on fuel. Second, it set down in a much more interesting area of the moon, one suspected to have a diverse geology and morphology. Apollo 11 played it safe, descending onto a flat, somewhat monotonous plain.
The moon on the evening of Nov. 6 shows the same phase that it had and lies in the same area of the sky that it did during the Apollo 12 moonwalks. Use binoculars for a better view of these two landing areas. Both missions landed on large regions of basaltic lava, which, in binoculars, are seen as relatively dark areas on the lunar surface. The brighter, more reflective regions are the lunar highlands which are composed of a lighter colored rock called anorthosite. The combined degree of darkness of these two general types of surface materials, basalt and anorthosite, gives the moon a reflectivity similar to that of asphalt. While it seems to give a silvery appearance in the night sky, it is really quite dark.
For the astronauts who orbited the silvery orb or who walked on its surface, the moon showed no real color.
Jim Lovell of Apollo 8 traveling 60 miles above it remarked, “The Moon is essentially gray — no color — looks like plaster of Paris — sort of a gray beach sand.”
Astronauts on the surface noticed this as well. Look at photos of them as they completed their tasks on the lunar surface. Their suits are undoubtably white, easily standing out against the gray lunar regolith.
Does the moon have a subtle color or is it just a shade of gray? After all, it surely doesn’t resemble green cheese! Or does it?
The saying that the moon is made of green cheese has been around for nearly four hundred years. Accordingly to one story — one that certainly seems plausible — “green” isn’t referring to color at all, but to the uncured state of cheese. When the moon’s light reflects off a pond, it resembles a curing cheese wheel exhibiting a few large round dark blotches surrounded by a lighter medium. When viewed like that, the original statement doesn’t seem so silly, especially to a 17th century observer who knew virtually nothing about the physical characteristics of the moon.
As a skywatcher observing from Earth’s surface in 2019, how can you determine the moon’s true color? From the hardware store, pick up paint chips of the palest shades of colors. Place them on a board painted the whitest white. Under the light of the full moon, compare the colored chips against the white board. The one that seems to disappear on the board best represents the color of the moon. Which one would that be — a very pale red, blue, or green perhaps? Or something else entirely?
Moonlight is just bright sunlight reflected off its relatively dark surface. As that light speeds through Earth’s atmosphere, it refracts slightly, scattering its blue components, changing its original color to a very, very pale yellow. The effect is noticeable when the moon has not yet risen very far above the horizon. When it reaches its highest point, however, the yellow cast is negligible and the moon appears silvery white.
Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
