The first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox, arrives on March 19 at 11:50 p.m. Isn’t it supposed to start on March 20? After all, last year, it began on that date at 5:58 p.m.
(Why is the vernal equinox special? Due to our planet’s 23º axial tilt, the sun appears to be positioned in the sky north of Earth’s equator for half the year, and south of it for the other half. On the dates of the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun lies 93 million miles directly above the equator, making the length of the day and night equal.)
This is the first year in our lifetime when spring begins so early. Not since 1896 has it fallen on March 19. Moreover, every year since 1988 it has been on March 20. In 1987, and for many years before that, it was one day later on March 21.
Why all this variation? Can’t astronomers and calendar–makers get the date right?
It all began with the ancient Egyptians. They knew that about 365 days were needed for the sun to completely circle the sky and return to its starting position among the background stars.
Consequently, they devised their annual calendar to have 365 days. They failed, though, to tack on an extra six hours needed each year so the calendar would match more closely the actual length of time it took for the sun to circle the sky.
That small amount added up over the years to a large number of days, creating confusion for the timing of important annual events, mainly agricultural plantings and harvests, political elections and religious holidays and festivals.
Enter Julius Caesar. He ordered a better calendar to be devised and in 45 BC, a new, improved system was instituted. The Julian Calendar would have 365 days each year with an extra day added every four years. Thus began our “leap year.”
After a bumpy start of non-acceptance in certain quarters of the Roman Empire, it served well for nearly 1600 years.
By 1582, the very small discrepancy between the Julian Calendar’s 365.25 -day year and the much more correct tropical year of 365.2422 days became a very real problem. The dates on the calendar did not match the reality of the sun’s position in the sky, being too slow by 10 days.
Under Pope Gregory’s order, a commission was formed to create a better calendar.
Its solution? Immediately add 10 days to the Julian Calendar, and drop the leap day added to every century year that was not divisible by 400. Therefore, while 1700, 1800 and 1900 would have normally been leap years in the Julian system, with the improved Gregorian method, they were not.
All this results in spring normally arriving on March 20. Because 2000 was a leap year, spring is pushed back to March 19 every leap year for the next 80 years. Thus, March 19, 2020, is the first day of spring, and it also will be in 2024, 2028 and so on until 2096. Not until 2103 will March 21 again be part of the cycle.
Update on Betelgeuse: It is still shining, but dimmer than ever
Since October, the bright star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion has been dimming.
While it is normally a variable star, it has never decreased its brightness by this much since reliable photo electric measurements began in the late 1800s.
The star is normally either the eighth, ninth or 10th brightest in the sky. As of last week, it was estimated by experienced star watchers as ranking 32nd, being slightly brighter than the brightest star of the Big Dipper.
How will Betelgeuse compare with its neighboring stars this week? Why not have a look?
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
