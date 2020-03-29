“In every walk with Nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” John Muir, 1877
In uncertain times, people have long sought solace by looking into the heavens, experiencing nature at night. The stars have been shining far above our little world for a very, very long time, and have been seen by a great many people.
We have come to expect the stars to be there — always. The ones you see tonight are the same ones that were present at your birth. They are the same twinkling lights that were there for everyone you have ever heard of.
Their immutability over the generations represents stability in turbulent times for those people who gaze skyward into the blackness of space. They reassure them that, even in the face of war, famine, or pestilence, life will return to normal — albeit a new normal — once events on Earth have fully played themselves out.
In our current socially distanced pace of life, wander outside as darkness settles and witness the stars appear one by one, likely beginning with Sirius low in the southwest or Arcturus climbing in the east. From a dark location, soon the sky will be full of stars of various brightnesses.
Spy the planet Venus, April’s dramatic “evening star,” growing brighter by the minute until it commands all in the western sky. Remember, this is the same Venus that blazed in the skies of poets past, calling them to put their pens to paper for expressing their feelings about humanity and the natural world. It is the same glowing beacon that marveled learned philosophers who wondered about its true nature. It was there for them. It is here for you. Always.
Carefully look at this dazzling light. Over the next few nights, Venus slides toward the beautiful but delicate Pleiades star cluster, a celestial feature that has captivated stargazers for centuries. This Friday night, that Earth-sized world passes directly between you and the 400 light-year distant cluster of stars, obscuring the cluster’s stellar glow with its brilliant radiance. Binoculars reveal dozens of faint lights hiding behind the glare of the 59-million-mile distant planet. Such a sight puts perspective on any troubles on our small world.
Nearly overhead on an early evening in April lies a familiar group of stars, the Big Dipper. Its two end “bowl” stars point northward to a special star that gives a comforting constancy, the North Star. This 432-light-year distant sun always remains pinned to that same point in the sky. Hence, it will always be there for you at any time of day, on any day of year — giving another welcome permanence in the starry realm.
On the other side of night, ninety minutes before sunrise and before most peoples’ day begins, the three bright outer planets of our solar system all slide along an invisible celestial string, the ecliptic. Tomorrow morning bright Jupiter easily commands the area. To its left, two worlds very much different from each other, lie next to each other along the string. Ruddy Mars, the second smallest planet, shines slightly dimmer than Saturn, the second largest. As the mornings pass, Mars brightens as it slowly moves eastward away from Saturn. Then beginning on April 14, the crescent Moon enters the scene sliding eastward while growing thinner each morning, first passing Jupiter, then Saturn, and finally Mars on April 16.
What can you gain from such skywatching strolls? How about a better understanding of your place in this immense cosmos. John Muir, who walked in nature at night over 100 years ago, found this to be true. So can you.
“When we contemplate the whole globe as one great dewdrop, striped and dotted with continents and islands, flying through space with other stars all singing and shining together as one, the whole universe appears as an infinite storm of beauty.” John Muir, 1915.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
