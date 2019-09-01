On any clear, dark night in September, an almost whimsical grouping of stars presents itself for stargazers who want to look past the gentle band of the Milky Way and the three bright stars of the Summer Triangle. They are the stellar lights of an unfamiliar constellation – one that surely deserves to be better known, one that will become a favorite once it has been properly introduced.
High in the east, just after darkness settles, climbs the Great Square, four stars of similar brightness as those of the Big Dipper, forming a large quadrangle almost in the shape of a true square. The two southern stars, representing its bottom side, point westward directly to Altair, the southern member of the Summer Triangle. Altair is also the primary star of the constellation Aquila, the eagle, and shines on the eastern shore of the Milky Way.
Direct your sight one-fourth of the distance between easily seen Altair and the western side of the Great Square. A splash of six or seven dim stars will be glimpsed by those folks observing from just outside a city, away from any bright lights. (Unfortunately, from urban areas, none of these stars will likely be seen due to light pollution.) From an even darker site, such as along the Blue Ridge Parkway on Bent Mountain or towards the Peaks of Otter, up to ten stars can be spotted by the unaided eye.
No, this is not autumn’s Seven Sisters, aka the Pleiades star cluster, but the ancient constellation Delphinus, the dolphin.
While binoculars aren’t needed to spot its brighter stars, they will make viewing this pretty group more rewarding. Delphinus, indeed, does resemble the outline of a dolphin leaping out of its watery realm, complete with snout, blow hole, flipper, dorsal fin, tail, and fluke. The northernmost four stars form a near parallelogram and have, over the years, become known as either the “lozenge,” or as “Job’s Coffin.”
Because these 10 main stars are so tightly arranged, astronomers have wondered if they are a true cluster, being gravitationally bound to each other. Its three closest members are 98, 98, and 102 light-years from Earth, but they lie no closer to each other in three dimensional space than 8 light-years. The other stars are a few hundred light-years apart, too widely separated to be gravitationally bound. Hence, no, they are not a true cluster, just a chance line-of-sight arrangement.
The dimmer stars in most constellations don’t have officially assigned proper names, just either a number or a Greek letter designation. Delphinus has its Iota, Kappa, Epsilon, Delta, Eta, Zeta, Delta, and Gamma, but, on many star atlases, Alpha and Beta are missing. Instead, two of its “lozenge stars” have been pinned with somewhat unusual proper names, Sualocin and Rotanev. Unusual because most proper stellar names are from Greek or Arabic, so these seem very out of place.
When the Italian astronomer Giuseppe Piazzi, best known for his discovery of the first minor planet, Ceres, published a new catalog of stars in 1814, no one noticed that his observatory director, Niccolo Cacciatore, had secretly inserted two new star names. Instead of designating them as Alpha and Beta Delphini as had been done in atlases before, Cacciatore first called them Nicolaus and Venator, derived from him latinizing his first and last names. Then he reversed the order of the letters. The two derived names from his joke played on himself caught on, and still appear on many star atlases today.
When you gaze toward Sualocin and Rotanev and the other dim stars of Delphinus, do you see a dolphin, a lozenge, a coffin, or do you see something else? Whatever catches your fancy, once it makes your introduction, you will remember it kindly for years to come.
Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
