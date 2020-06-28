Typically, but not always, two weeks after a solar eclipse occurs, a lunar eclipse follows. A partial solar eclipse, which unfortunately was not visible in Virginia, swept across central Africa and south Asia eight days ago on June 20. At the end of this week – two weeks after the solar eclipse – an unusual partial lunar eclipse takes place beginning on the night of July 4 at 11:07 and ending nearly three hours later on July 5 at 1:52 a.m. Luckily, this entire event will be visible in Virginia, but only for those folks who look very carefully.
After Fourth of July fireworks conclude, the bright full moon shines low in the south. In the fifty minutes before midnight, a small portion of the northern half of the lunar disk darkens, albeit slightly. By 12:30 am, one-third of it will be contained within the very lightly shaded “penumbral” shadow cast by Earth onto the moon’s brightly lit surface. (Use binoculars to visually see the brightness difference between the northern and southern portions of the lunar disk.)
When an opaque object obstructs the incoming light from a large, bright source, such as when the Earth blocks the sun, the shadow it casts does not have a sharply defined edge. Instead, its rim is blurred, being not nearly as dark as areas deeper within the shadow. This partly dark/partly light region is the penumbra. (Think how it appears when your head blocks the sun, throwing its shadow onto the pavement. The perimeter of your shadow isn’t very dark and shows an indistinct boundary. That is the penumbral shadow caused by your opaque head blocking the 94 million mile distant sun.)
In considering the sun – Earth – moon alignment that must occur during a lunar eclipse, the penumbra represents the slightly darkened area where not all parts of the sun are obstructed by the Earth. The interior of the shaded portion where all the sunlight is blocked marks the umbra, the dark shadow cast by the opaque Earth. This is easily seen during a total lunar eclipse.
Because not all the sunlight is blocked in the penumbral region, it can be difficult to discern from our earthbound perspective. Sometimes people mistake it for a thin, passing cloud, or confuse it with atmospheric haze, especially when the moon is near the horizon as it will be this coming Saturday night.
Take a close look between midnight and 1 am. Is the northern half of the normally dazzling full moon noticeably dimmer than the southern half?
The two hours before sunrise after July 19 provide another, but quite different illustration of a penumbral shadow.
A shadow cast by an object blocking a point light source produces a sharp, clearly distinct edge. Since most bright light sources are not points but span some recognizable size – such as that of a light bulb, the moon, or the sun – the shadows cast have soft, fuzzy edges, marking their penumbras.
Look at Venus rising in the east-northeast during July mornings sixty minutes before sunrise. It will easily be the brightest object (except for the passing moon) in the sky. For our purposes, Venus is visually a point source – i.e., it looks star-like – one that when viewed from a dark area with no bright moon in the sky causes objects to cast faint but noticeable sharp shadows.
To see this, position yourself away from any artificial lights before the pre-dawn sky begins to grow lighter, and directly next to a white backdrop such as a garage door. Standing in the Venus-light, can you notice your faint shadow cast onto the backdrop? Is it sharp or is it blurry?
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
