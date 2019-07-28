Picture a time when you could head into the evening air for some quiet, reflective solitude — just you, and the twinkling stars and the bright, familiar planets. To be able to do this right, you would need to flip the calendar back 100 years. Since that time, the night sky has become increasingly filled with human–created distractions, reducing any chance for solitude.
While aircraft were relatively rare in 1919, their numbers grew in the 1920s and 1930s. Soon after World War II ended, commercial aviation greatly expanded, and, fitted with aircraft warning lights, many of those flights occurred at night.
Now in 2019, go out on any clear, moonless night after darkness falls. Count the number of aircraft you see: three, four, five, or maybe more?
Satellites were totally non-existent before 1957, but by the early 1960s, a handful dutifully orbited our planet. They were a thrill to see, with names like Echo and Telstar.
Confusing the scene tonight are the great many satellites currently in Earth orbit. A knowledgeable sky watcher could quickly spot ten or more ranging from the easily seen International Space Station to the dim points of light from navigation, communication, weather and spy satellites.
Times have changed and are changing still.
Less than three months ago, SpaceX launched a single rocket placing sixty satellites in orbit for use in its new global communications network it calls “Starlink.” Eventually, about 12,000 such satellites will orbit Earth.
The “satellite constellation” — as this type of a batch of satellites is termed — from May’s launch was easily spotted moving across our sky, one satellite after another like beads on a string. Stargazers and the astronomical community were alarmed. If these sixty moving points could be seen, how would many thousands of them affect our view of the night sky?
SpaceX surely will have competitors. Instead of 12,000, imagine 50,000 non-stellar lights in the sky.
The real concern is how bright they will appear. When the first batch was launched, the satellites were at what astronomers call 3rd magnitude — slightly dimmer than the seven stars of the Big Dipper. Once they reach their proper orbital positions, their brightnesses should be somewhat less. By how much, no one knows.
How crowded will the sky be with all these new points of light? Imagine the bowl of the Big Dipper. Inside of it, five faint true stars can be discerned on a clear, dark night by people with keen eyes. Once all the constellation satellites are finally deployed, about fifty of them will be moving through the bowl in many different directions at any one time.
If they happen to lie in Earth’s shadow, as they would in the hours around midnight, they will not be seen. However, for a couple of hours beginning just after evening twilight ends and for a couple of hours before morning twilight starts, they will not be in the shadow. They will be reflecting sunlight for earthbound stargazers to see.
The satellite constellations will affect all stargazers, whether they subscribe to SpaceX’s communication service. They will be visible from all areas on Earth — from the polar regions, from remote oceanic islands and from every continent. And they will be visible to folks who enjoy the dark skies in western Virginia.
One proposed solution is coating each new satellite with a non-reflective material, thereby reducing its brightness. By how much, no one knows.
The next time you gaze upward into the heavens, imagine a large swath of the sky — 25% — containing four times as many satellites as stars. Will this be the end of stargazing as we have come to love it?
Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.