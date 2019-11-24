Occasionally, a span of time arrives for favorable viewing of all the bright planets. The next five weeks, beginning tonight, is just such a time. While the temperatures may be cool, or even downright cold, the early sunsets and late sunrises give plenty of good opportunities to see what’s happening on both edges of night.
Early Evening Viewing
Venus has been slowly rising higher in the evening twilight since it emerged from the bright solar glare after passing behind the sun on Aug. 14. Because its orbital speed is faster than Earth’s, and because it is still curving away from the sun, it continues to climb higher each evening. As a result, Venus can be found brilliantly shining about 5:45 p.m. low in the southwest.
Just to Venus’ upper right lies a surprise for skywatchers tonight (Nov. 24): the solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter. Even though the combined glare of these two worlds may make visually separating them difficult, binoculars will easily show them as two distinct points. While they may appear right next to each other in the evening sky, they are really separated by over 430 million miles, with Jupiter lying over 5 times the distance from Earth than Venus does.
On Thanksgiving night (Nov. 28), Venus will have trebled its apparent separation from Jupiter. The thin crescent moon, glowing full with Earthshine, joins the scene hanging immediately above Venus. Again, bring out the binoculars, this time to examine the moon with its darkened surface features visible in the lunar night.
The next evening (Nov. 29), the slightly thicker and slightly brighter crescent moon will have moved immediately next to another bright object, Saturn. Bring out the binoculars one more time to separate the celestial duo. (As with tonight’s Venus/Jupiter pairing, Saturn lies nowhere near the moon, but in this case, 4,000 times farther away.)
On the following evening (Nov. 30), the moon moves to the upper left of Saturn providing the end point of a dramatic linear arrangement. Near the horizon sinks Jupiter, above it shines brilliant Venus, higher still lies Saturn, and, finally, above Saturn glows the moon.
From tonight’s meet up with Jupiter through Dec. 10, Venus travels closer to Saturn each evening. This period illustrates Venus’ relatively rapid motion across the western sky compared with the more plodding movements of Jupiter and Saturn.
On Dec. 10 and 11, Venus passes Saturn. (Like with tonight’s Venus/Jupiter pairing, Saturn lies nowhere near Venus. It orbits over a billion miles from us in Virginia.)
One final celestial gift for 2019 occurs on Dec. 28 when the thin crescent moon hangs just below Venus as evening darkness settles in the southwest.
Early Morning Viewing
Tomorrow morning (Nov. 25) just before 6:20, the very thin crescent moon hovers above the east-southeastern horizon. Somewhat higher, Mercury shines in the bright twilight.
One way to spot this little world is to make a fist on a fully extended arm. Place the thumb side of the fist on the estimated true horizon near where the moon lies. Mercury should be positioned just above the little finger. To its upper right and two to three times its distance from the horizon is the final “bright” planet, Mars.
In the mornings until Dec. 8, Mercury remains about the same distance and brightness above the horizon, but finally dims as it drops toward the sun after that date. Mars, on the other hand, climbs slowly out of the twilight, closely passing the binocular double star Zubenelgenubi in the constellation Libra on the mornings of Dec. 11, 12, and 13.
Continuing the season’s morning celestial gifts, the crescent moon glows first above, then below Mars on Dec. 22 and 23. Christmas Eve morning (Dec. 24), concludes these dawn events with the thin sliver of a moon dramatically floating immediately above the southeastern horizon at 6:40.
Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
