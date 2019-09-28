A very special star twinkles overhead just after darkness settles. Special, in the sense that it was the first, other than our sun, to have its distance reliably measured.
Astronomers, beginning with Galileo in the early 1600s, knew of the phenomena of parallax and that it might prove useful for establishing stellar distances. Parallax is simply the apparent visual shift of a relatively close object compared against the position of a much farther object when the observer changes location, even slightly. Regarding stars, a minuscule movement of a star occurs between observations when Earth lies on opposite sides of its orbit around the sun. Using basic high school trigonometry, this small angular movement could then be used to calculate the star’s distance. The real problem is that the shift is very, very tiny — on the order of 1/5,000 of the moon’s diameter in the sky, equalling a similar angle that a quarter subtends at a distance of 5 miles. The telescopes in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries just weren’t up to the task, neither optically nor mechanically.
By 1800, telescope design and control had sufficiently advanced to finally allow more exact positional star measurements to be made. With the many thousands of stars viewable through the telescopes of the day, astronomers had to decide which ones would be among the prime candidates to have their distances first calculated.
They had accurately plotted the positions of a great many stars by that time, and had noticed that, over the intervening years, a number of them had moved. They correctly attributed this to their true motions through three-dimensional space projected onto the two-dimensional celestial dome, and termed it “proper motion.”
Astronomers reasoned that if a star appeared to travel comparatively far in a short period of time, it could very well mean that it lies relatively close. Therefore, it would have a better chance of showing a tiny parallax than stars that didn’t have such a large proper motion.
German astronomer Friedrich Bessel employed a newly invented telescope design, the “divided object-glass micrometer,” originally meant for measuring small changes in the sun’s apparent diameter, for the purpose of measuring stellar parallax. He concentrated his efforts on a little known star, 61 Cygni, also called Piazzi’s Flying Star for good reason. While it was visible to the unaided eye, it wasn’t particularly bright — but it had, at the time, the highest proper motion known of any star. (At its rate of travel, it would move an angle in the sky equalling the diameter of the full moon in just 300 years. Flying!)
Bessel made over one thousand measurements, refining his process all the while. When he announced his value of 10.4 light-years, astronomers were confident in his results. (Using today’s sophisticated equipment, 61 Cygni’s distance is put at 11.4 light-years.)
61 Cygni can be seen with the unaided eye on a clear, dark night from a site far from any lights. To find it, face south and look directly overhead for Deneb, the brightest luminary in the constellation Cygnus. Aim binoculars at Deneb, placing it on the extreme upper right side of the field of view. Move the binoculars a full field to the lower left. 61 should lie in the center of the field, but be careful not to confuse it with Tau, which is quite a bit brighter. It can also be found with the unaided eye by forming a parallelogram with its vertices at Cygnus’ stars of Deneb, Gamma, and Epsilon. The much dimmer 61 sits at the remaining vertex.
When you gaze at 61 Cygni, the second star whose distance was measured, you are looking 721,000 times farther than our sun, the first star whose distance was measured.
Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
