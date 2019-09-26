After a four-year battle with cancer, former Virginia Gov. Gerald Baliles has entered a palliative care program, according to a statement from his family.
Baliles, 79, had been getting treatment of renal cell carcinoma, including surgery in 2016 for removal of a tumorous kidney and targeted therapy of renal cancer cells that had migrated to the lungs, his family wrote in a statement. A recent diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis has added another complication requiring additional care and treatment. As he receives specialized medical care, it's unknown how much more time he has.
Baliles, a Democrat, served as governor from 1986 to 1990, a period marked by an action-oriented administration that political observers — including Republicans — believed would establish Baliles has one of Virginia's great governors.
He took bows over the years for winning record tax increases to finance ambitious transportation improvements, for reforming the state's income tax structure, for bringing global awareness to the state's education and economic development efforts, for making major strides in environmental protection and social program initiatives. He chaired the Southern Growth Policy Board and the National Governors Association. He appointed the first woman to the state Supreme Court, Elizabeth B. Lacy, in 1988.
"I had a road map when I got here and I pursued that course," Balilies told The Roanoke Times in 1989. "I reach the end of the term with a feeling of satisfaction, not exhaustion, with a feeling of accomplishment, not anxiety. I approached this office with a view that I knew that I wanted to achieve. And I went after it."
A native of Patrick County, no previous governor before him did more to try and shore up the economic base of Southwest Virginia, according to news coverage as he left office. His term as governor saw a few dozen new businesses opening in the region, about as many business expansions, thousands of new jobs and nearly $200 million in capital investments.
Unexpected moments as governor included arguing it was legally and morally indefensible to deny female students admission to the then-male-only Virginia Military Institute — a call that didn't receive any other public support from statewide political figures. In 1987, he halted an athletics-versus-academia scandal at Virginia Tech by delivering a commencement speech warning the university to shape up and then packing the board of visitors with people who'd see to it.
Education — especially higher education — was an important passion of his. He hosted President George H.W. Bush’s Summit on Education. He also chaired the Commission on the Academic Presidency and the Task Force on the State of the Presidency in Higher Education. Recently, he's been calling attention to the "two Virginias" — an urban crescent that is prospering economically and a rural Virginia that is not — and proposed a "Marshall Plan" for rural Virginia to address education needs.
Baliles’ career in politics and public service began when he was elected to the House of Delegates in 1975. He had an environmental law practice before he was elected attorney general in 1981. Baliles was elected governor in 1985 with 55% of the vote. His popularity at the top of the ticket helped secure the narrow election of Lt. Gov. Douglas Wilder, who would go on to become Virginia's first black governor. His other running mate was Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, the the first woman elected to statewide office in Virginia.
After his term as governor ended in 1990, Baliles went back to private practice with the Richmond law firm Hunton & Williams, specializing in aviation law. He was hired as the director of the Miller Center, a public policy research institute at the University of Virginia, in 2006. Under his leadership, the center greatly expanded its profile with the addition of “American Forum,” a talk program featuring former and current policymakers, historians and journalists. He stepped down from that position in 2014.
His family said that since his diagnosis, Baliles has "maintained an active, if somewhat reduced, schedule of travel, speaking and advocating for a greater commitment to making education available to rural and inner city students."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.