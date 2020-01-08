RICHMOND — The 2020 Virginia General Assembly session kicked off Wednesday for what is expected to be a session packed with significant policy decisions and intense debate.
Democrats took control of the legislature for the first time in two decades, and they’re promising action on a variety of issues they said voters sent them to do.
“What we will do this session will not surprise any of you. It will not surprise anybody,” said Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, who will be sworn in this afternoon as the new speaker of the House of Delegates, the first woman to hold that position. “These are long overdue measures that are supported by a vast majority of Virginians.”
Democrats will hold a 55-45 majority in the House and a 21-19 edge in the Senate. In the Senate, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, will be sworn in as the president pro tempore, the first woman and first black person to hold that position.
Democrats spent the morning holding rallies and gatherings to tout their agenda. It includes passing the Equal Rights Amendment, criminal justice reform, making it easier to vote, banning discrimination in housing and employment, rolling back abortion restrictions, increasing the minimum wage and clean energy.
A crowd of ERA supporters stood outside the doors of the Capitol Building to cheer on Democrats as they entered the building. Nearby, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, led a group of people chanting for the Green New Deal he’s sponsoring.
A few dozen people also stood outside the Capitol with “Guns Save Lives” stickers. Democrats have filed numerous gun control bills, and the issue is sure to dominate the session. Buses of gun control and gun rights advocates will pour into Richmond next week and the following week.
In his remarks at the annual Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam repeatedly emphasized the importance of civility, decency and respect over the next 60 days.
“As leaders, we set the example,” he said.
