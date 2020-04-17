FREDERICKSBURG — Five men from Philadelphia have been arrested on first-degree murder charges stemming from a 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania County.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests in a news release Thursday.
The suspects are charged in the May 2019 slayings of Michael Coleman, 39; Rachel Ozuna, 34; and Ozuna’s son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victims had their throats cut, according to a medical examiner, and court records indicated that police believe the slayings were premeditated. Search warrants were eventually sealed in the case.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Elizabeth Scott said Thursday the office is not commenting on a motive.
The sheriff’s office had been tight-lipped about the case until Thursday’s announcement of charges against James Christopher Myers, 30; Durward Anthony Allen, 27; Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30; Hugh Cameron Green, 30; and Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26.
The suspects are incarcerated at various jails in Pennsylvania. All, with the exception of Hugh Green, were already incarcerated on unrelated charges, according to the release.
Three of the suspects show up with criminal records in Philadelphia.
Green has convictions between 2011 and 2018 on charges of manufacturing illegal drugs with intent to deliver, according to court records.
Allen was convicted of the same drug charge in 2013.
Wilson also has the same drug convictions, in 2013 and 2016, along with other drug possession convictions. He also faced assault and attempted murder charges in 2013, but those charges were dismissed.
The Spotsylvania homicide case started May 29, 2019, when Coleman, Ozuna and her son were all found dead inside the home on Arlene Acres Drive.
The teenage boy’s father discovered the grisly scene when he went to the home after being unable to contact his son. A toddler and an infant, the children of Coleman and Ozuna, were found unharmed but dehydrated in the home.
The 10-month investigation involved a dozen law enforcement agencies, including Philadelphia police, Stafford Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and DEA.
Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris said the homicides have “torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us.
“I’m very grateful for the tireless efforts our detectives were faced with, along with the collaborative multi-agency assistance, to bring these suspects to justice,” the sheriff said.
