James Fields
CHARLOTTESVILLE — James Alex Fields Jr. must pay more than $75,000 in restitution to some of the victims of the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack, according to federal court records.
In June, Fields, 22, was sentenced to 29 life sentences for hate crime charges resulting from the car attack, which killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens.
At sentencing, the court noted that, as part of his plea agreement, Fields agreed to pay restitution for his criminal conduct, but deferred a ruling on the amount of restitution to be ordered.
On Monday, the court released the restitution agreement, listing the amount some of the survivors would receive. Identified only by their initials, four defendants are to receive restitution ranging from $3,547.04 to $59,973. In total, Fields must pay $75,800.04 in restitution.
According to the agreement, all of the victims were informed by the U.S. attorney’s office of their rights to seek restitution.
