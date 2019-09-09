Confederate Monument Protest

This photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields has a preliminary court hearing in Charlottesville on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE — James Alex Fields Jr. must pay more than $75,000 in restitution to some of the victims of the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack, according to federal court records.

In June, Fields, 22, was sentenced to 29 life sentences for hate crime charges resulting from the car attack, which killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens.

At sentencing, the court noted that, as part of his plea agreement, Fields agreed to pay restitution for his criminal conduct, but deferred a ruling on the amount of restitution to be ordered.

On Monday, the court released the restitution agreement, listing the amount some of the survivors would receive. Identified only by their initials, four defendants are to receive restitution ranging from $3,547.04 to $59,973. In total, Fields must pay $75,800.04 in restitution.

According to the agreement, all of the victims were informed by the U.S. attorney’s office of their rights to seek restitution.

