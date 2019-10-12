About 7,000 homes and businesses across seven Southwest Virginia counties can expect broadband service access in the years ahead, thanks to nearly $24 million in federal grants.
On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission announced grants totaling $23.97 million to Sunset Digital Communications — now Point Broadband — to expand rural broadband service at 1 gigabit speed.
“Across the great state of Virginia, the FCC is helping bring broadband to rural residents and businesses,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a written statement. “It’s critical that rural Virginians have the same access to digital opportunity that their urban counterparts do. I’m pleased that today’s funding will support broadband to nearly 7,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in the state.”
The Virginia grants are divided among seven counties. The counties and grants include Buchanan County, $3.48 million: Dickenson County, $5.62 million; Lee County, $3,35 million; Russell County, $7.25 million; Tazewell County, $2.9 million; Washington County, $57,143; and Wise County, $1.3 million.
Sunset was the firm that purchased BVU OptiNet last summer. Georgia-based Point Broadband, which was the funding partner in that deal, subsequently took control of the regional operations.
“Fast and reliable broadband access promises to open up major new opportunities for the economy, education, health care and numerous other aspects of our lives,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said in a news release. “The Federal Communications Commission’s landmark $24 million investment in gigabit-speed broadband for Southwest Virginia has the potential to reshape our future. This support will help close the digital divide.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.