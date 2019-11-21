FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Another Fairfax County teacher has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a student.
Fairfax County Police announced charges Thursday against 29-year-old Daniel Kim of Oakton. He was arrested Wednesday night at his home.
Police say they investigated after a student disclosed information about illegal sexual conduct with Kim that had occurred in the last two months.
Kim is listed as a math teacher at Fairfax High School. A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools says he has been suspended.
Kim's arrest comes roughly one month after the arrest of 31-year-old Matthew Snell, who was a learning-disabilities teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna.
Snell was arrested in El Paso, Texas, as he was trying to leave the country.
