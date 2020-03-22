A Fairfax County resident in his 60s died from respiratory failure due to complications of COVID-19, making it the third coronavirus-related death in Virginia.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health reported two deaths, both of whom were in the Tidewater area.
The Fairfax County man acquired the virus through contact with a person who previously tested positive, according to the Fairfax County Health Department.
"We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones," said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department. "The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes."
The virus was first detected in Virginia on March 7. As of Saturday, the VDH reported 155 cases in Virginia, 22 of which were in Fairfax County.
