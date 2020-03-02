A Maryland man died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County, Virginia State Police said.

The wreck happened at 2:08 p.m. about two miles north of the northernmost U.S. 11 exit to Lexington, near mile marker 196.6. A 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Edgar Stuart Almony, 70, of Jarrettsville, Maryland, crashed into the back of a 2008 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the northbound travel lane, state police said.

Almony, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, where he died from his injuries. A passenger in the Jeep was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. State police continue to investigate the crash.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

