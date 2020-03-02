A Maryland man died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County, Virginia State Police said.
The wreck happened at 2:08 p.m. about two miles north of the northernmost U.S. 11 exit to Lexington, near mile marker 196.6. A 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Edgar Stuart Almony, 70, of Jarrettsville, Maryland, crashed into the back of a 2008 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the northbound travel lane, state police said.
Almony, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, where he died from his injuries. A passenger in the Jeep was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. State police continue to investigate the crash.
