LEXINGTON — The Rockbridge Area Health Center celebrated the opening Thursday of a $6.6 million renovation that’s nearly tripled its space to meet growing demand.
Construction crews broke ground in April 2018 on the new center, which added 14,000 square feet to the formerly 9,000-square-foot building on Northridge Lane off U.S. 11. The new building includes an expanded waiting room, a pediatrics unit, women’s health area, behavioral health counseling and dental services.
The goal is to be an integrated, comprehensive health center for patients to access all their medical needs.
“We’re really looking forward to being able to take care of patients in a much more comprehensive way,” CEO Suzanne Sheridan said. “We have more clinical space so we can take care of more people.”
Before the renovation, the center saw a substantial increase in the number of patients and patient visits. In 2014, the health center served 2,631 individuals. In 2018, it served 5,902. Sheridan said she expects to surpass that number this year.
Rockbridge County was given a federal designation as an area with a shortage of health professionals. In 2017, the only local pediatric practice closed. And since 2014, numerous primary care physicians and dentists have retired or left the area. Since that time, patient visits have increased at the health center by 475%.
Staff and administration said the health center was operating in a building that was too small and not designed to house all of the services it was providing. The new space offers more comfort for patients and a better working environment for its 73 employees.
The number of medical exam rooms increased from eight to 16 and the center now has eight dental chairs to accommodate more patients. A diabetes education counselor works with citizens who are learning to live with their disease. And the center hired a peer recovery support specialist who offers individual support to those overcoming substance abuse addictions.
Counselors offer play therapy for children overcoming trauma and a psychiatrist is available 16 hours per week through a telehealth program.
And outreach and enrollment specialists help people enroll in health insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. Uninsured and Medicaid patients make up the majority of the health center’s patient population, according to information from the center. The organization offers a sliding fee discount and discounted services for patients living on fixed incomes.
The renovation was funded with a $4.6 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development loan program. The center also received a $1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, said David Dugan, chair of the center’s capital campaign board.
A capital campaign is planned to raise $1.2 million, and has so far raised close to $800,000. A public campaign to raise the rest of the funds will begin next month.
