DANVILLE — A man accused in a triple homicide has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to a recently filed court document .
Matthew Bernard, 18, faces multiple first-degree murder charges in addition to related firearms charges. These charges are in the slayings of his mother, Joan Bernard, 62; his sister, Emily Bernard Bivens, 25; and her 14-month-old son, Cullen Bivens, at the family’s Keeling home Aug. 27.
Competency determines whether a defendant can understand the charges brought against him and whether he can work with his defense attorneys on the case.
During Bernard’s Sept. 12 arraignment, defense attorney James Martin motioned for a competence and sanity evaluation, .
The document, filed Wednesday in Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court , states that Bernard must: “...be treated in an effort to restore him to competency.”
It further states that he must be treated by qualified staff at the state Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
If Bernard has not been restored to competency within six months from the commencement of his psychological treatment, a report must be sent to the court stating whether they believe his sanity can be restored, the court order states.
“Early this month, as I stated in a previous press release, he was found to be not competent to stand trial at the present time and the case was put off for further review to January 16th,” Martin said.
Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Haskins did not respond to requests for comment.
The case made national headlines following a manhunt with more than 100 state and local police that ended with him being arrested naked and drenched in mace.
Baseball minor league pitcher Blake Bivens of the Double A Montgomery, Ala. franchise of the Tampa Bay Rays was the husband of Emily Bivens and Cullen’s father.
“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and i feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words,” he wrote in a social media post two days after the fatal incident, which shocked the rural community where it occurred.
Bernard required hospital care immediately after his arrest because he repeatedly banged his head against the cage inside a police car, authorities reported.
According to documents filed by Pittsylvania County investigators, Bernard might have been “operating under religious motivation” on the day of the slayings.
A youth pastor at the church the family regularly attended told investigators Bernard kept on his cellphone an audio diary of “his thoughts, what he had seen in dreams, visions, and things that he had heard from God.”
