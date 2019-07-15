After months of ignoring discovery requests, Matthew Heimbach, a defendant in the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit, has filed another motion to dismiss.
Heimbach is one of three defendants who have been accused of ignoring multiple discovery requests in the lawsuit that alleges organizers and key participants in the Aug. 12, 2017, white supremacist rally planned and promoted violence against protected groups.
In his motion to dismiss, Heimbach — who is now representing himself — argues that the lawsuit does not meet the legal standard of proof. Heimbach was among a group of defendants who had a similar motion to dismiss denied in July 2018.
Heimbach, referring to himself in the third person, claims in his motion that both as an individual and as a member of the white nationalist Traditionalist Workers Party, he did not engage in violence on Aug. 12, 2017, nor conspire to. He further argues that TWP is a non-violent group that peacefully protested before and after the Unite the Right rally.
“Respondent Heimbach and his compatriots have a track record both before and after August of 2017 of holding peaceful political demonstrations, so the accusations that there has been a ‘Purpose of inciting violence and instilling fear’ simply does not have a link to reality,” he wrote.
“Both in public and private, Respondent Heimbach and the Traditionalist Worker Party came to Charlottesville for one purpose, to support the permit filed by Jason Kessler to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial in Charlottesville,” he wrote. “That, and only that, was the motivating reason that Respondent Heimbach came to Charlottesville.”
Heimbach further argues that anti-racist counterprotesters and lack of response from the Charlottesville Police Department and Virginia State Police was the source of the violence at the rally.
“Point four of the complaint states ‘the violence in Charlottesville was no accident,’” he wrote. “Fundamentally Respondent Heimbach agrees with that sentiment, but the violence was due to the inaction of law enforcement.”
In an emailed response Friday, Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, which first filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs, said, “The court has already rejected the defendants’ efforts to block this suit. Our complaint outlines a clear conspiracy to commit racially-motivated violence and our plaintiffs look forward to proving our case at trial.”
Judge Joel Hoppe has yet to rule on Heimbach’s latest motion to dismiss.