DANVILLE — Police officers who block traffic for funeral processions typically stand outside their vehicles while performing that duty.
“It’s a sign of respect,” Lt. Richard Chivvis, of the Danville Police Department, said of standing at attention as the procession passes by.
That’s what police say officer Andrew Eanes had in mind Monday afternoon when a hearse struck him and his patrol SUV.
It happened at 1:13 p.m. on North Main Street as the hearse, heading north, turned into an entrance to Highland Burial Park, said Bryan Fox, deputy chief with the Danville Life Saving Crew.
At the time, Eanes was standing in the southbound lane, just outside the driver’s side door of the parked police cruiser, which blocked oncoming traffic.
“He was just getting out of his vehicle when he was struck,” Chivvis said.
The Danville Life Saving Crew transported Eanes to Sovah Health-Danville with injuries police report were not life-threatening.
Eanes, who complained of pain in his legs after the incident, was still at the hospital hours later being evaluated, Chivvis said.
By 1:36 p.m., police had shut down both lanes of traffic along the stretch of North Main Street at the cemetery entrance.
The black hearse and the SUV, the driver’s side door crumpled inward, remained in the roadway, and police and firefighters surrounded the scene.
From the roadway, there was no visible procession of cars seen parked in the cemetery, nor could a burial service be spotted.
The body was still in the hearse, Fox said.
Police report charging hearse driver Tyrell Payne with failure to maintain control of his vehicle. He was not injured in the incident.
Payne, when reached by phone at D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home on Riverside Drive in Danville, did not talk to the Register & Bee.
The first call, answered by a man identifying himself as Payne, became disconnected.
Another man answered the second call.
Payne, he said, was “in no shape to talk right now.”
