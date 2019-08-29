RAPIDAN — People from across Culpeper County and Virginia came to the Raccoon Ford area Sunday evening to advance their campaign against a 1,600-acre power-generating facility proposed there.
And in less than 24 hours, California-based solar developer BayWa yanked its application for permission to build a multimillion-dollar, utility-scale solar plant on farmland and woodland near the Rapidan River.
Coincidence? Surely. But heartening, still, to members of Citizens for Responsible Solar and their guests, as well as the tour’s hosts — the Foshay family of historic Greenville plantation. They’d come to rally their spirits in anticipation of weeks of intense work before the county planning commission held a public hearing on BayWa’s proposal.
That hearing has been canceled, but BayWa says it will refine its project to address community concerns.
BayWa’s critics got a strong dose of encouragement from Rappahannock County resident Ron Maxwell, director of the Civil War films “Gettysburg,” “Gods and Generals” and “Copperhead.”
“We ought to stand our ground,” Maxwell told the gathering of 40-plus people outside Greenville’s manor house.
Landowners who have signed contracts on their property for BayWa’s project, with its hundreds of thousands of solar panels, say the development will allow them to keep their farms.
But neighbors of the Cricket Solar site insist the mammoth project belongs elsewhere. Its site is a rural area bordering the Rapidan River that’s been the site of Native American activity and events during the Revolutionary and Civil wars.
On Wednesday, Citizens for Responsible Solar President Susan Ralston cheered BayWa’s recent retreat, but vowed that the local group will stay prepared to battle the facility planned by Cricket Solar LLC .
“Last Sunday’s event at Greenville, a mostly unseen and unknown historic treasure in the Raccoon Ford neighborhood, showed that Cricket Solar had galvanized a now close-knit community that did not exist before,” Ralston said. “Residents and leaders from within and outside the county came together to fight for and protect an historic and rural landscape that represents much of what we love about Culpeper. Cricket Solar has retreated, but the community, now awakened to the threat, will be vigilant in the future.”
Earlier, Ralston said the citizens group will keep pressing county officials to adopt a solar ordinance that responds to industry’s demands for renewable energy but protects the environment and landowners.
Culpeper County remains “under threat from industrial-scale solar developers who want to build on agricultural-zoned land,” she said.
