About 150 Appalachian coal miners traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to call on legislators to address what they see as a threat to the future of the federal fund that provides benefits to miners disabled by black lung disease.
Created in 1978, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund offers medical and cash assistance to coal miners affected by pneumoconiosis, more commonly known as black lung disease.
Although liable coal mine operators are supposed to pay for benefits, the fund covers the costs when the operator can’t be identified or can’t pay, such as when a company goes bankrupt. The fund also assists miners’ surviving dependents. Advocates fear the fund could eventually become insolvent due to a lower excise tax rate on coal companies that took effect in January, which resulted in a deep cut in the fund’s revenue.
“We don’t want the taxpayers to have to pick up the tab for this,” said Bethel Brock, a retired miner from Wise who made the trip. Brock, 79, has black lung and assists other miners with filing claims. He’s also involved with the Norton chapter of the Southwest Virginia Black Lung Association.
The excise tax is the main source of revenue for the fund. Between 1986 and 2018, the rates were set at $1.10 per ton of underground-mined coal and 55 cents per ton of surface-mined coal. But Congress did not renew these rates at the end of last year, which in turn, allowed the rates to decrease starting in January. The rates are now set at 50 cents per ton of underground-mined coal and 25 cents per ton of surface-mined coal.
Brock and the other miners are calling for renewal of the higher excise tax rates. However, some in the coal industry have said the higher tax would burden companies and that the existing rates are sufficient to fund benefits.
The fund currently has about $4.3 billion in debt and that figure could grow to $15.4 billion in 2050, due, in part, to the lower tax rate and declining coal production, according to projections from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
About 25,600 received black lung benefits in fiscal year 2018, according to federal data. Maximum cash assistance ranged from $660 to $1,320 per month, depending on the number of dependents a beneficiary has, and the average annual medical cost per miner in 2018 was $9,667.
While in D.C., miners from Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia met with a number of elected officials and their staffs. Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, met with miners from Southwest Virginia on Tuesday. The senators previously introduced legislation that would have extended the previous excise tax rates for 10 years.
“Black lung has led to devastating health consequences for too many hardworking miners, and we need to help ensure those who are suffering from this disease can get much needed treatment,” Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement. “Hearing directly from Virginia miners today about the obstacles they face in accessing health care re-energized us to do everything we can to tackle these challenges. Coal miners have worked tirelessly to help power this nation, and we owe it to them to act.”
Some of the miners on the trip criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, who they say hasn’t committed to solving the issues at hand.
In a meeting with Kentucky miners, according to McConnell spokesman Robert Steurer, the senator said, “We’re going to maintain the [Black Lung Disability Trust] Fund, and that’s a commitment I intend to keep. We’re going to make sure there’s enough money in there to keep this fund going.”