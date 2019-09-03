CHARLOTTESVILLE — A typical shift for one of Charlottesville’s newest police officers includes sniffing out explosive material, sweeping for firearms, eating, snoozing and playing fetch — he loves to catch a tennis ball.
Brewster, a nearly 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, joined the Charlottesville Police Department three weeks ago after graduating from a training program through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Canine Division. He’s already gone out on several calls.
Brewster is the first explosive-detection dog for the police department, which has three other police dogs. He can also detect firearms.
Officer James Burnett, his handler, said Brewster helps to ensure public safety. He’ll check large public gatherings such as University of Virginia sporting events and transit stations.
“All those mass transit and large gathering areas benefit from having pre-sweeps,” Burnett said. “ The hope is that you have enough dogs in the right place to be able to circumvent those incidents from taking place.”
He joins two other bomb-sniffing dogs in the area.
Nine other dogs graduated with Brewster, and they’ll go to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies around the country. The ATF’s training program has been recognized as the national standard.
Brewster trained for two months at the ATF’s kennel in Front Royal, where he learned to detect the ingredients commonly found in explosives. Then, Burnett spent 10 weeks in Northern Virginia learning how to be Brewster’s handler.
“It’s a lot of repetition, a lot of hours standing in front of the dog, giving him the search command and then rewarding him,” Burnett said.
Burnett and Brewster have responded to reports of suspicious packages. On those calls, the team might go and scan the surrounding area. Burnett said they wouldn’t have the dog check the package because they already know “something’s off about it.”
“But where the dog becomes instrumental is the surrounding area,” he said. “If you have one, you should check to make sure you don’t have two. It’s a law enforcement principal we use for everything — weapons, narcotics — and it stands true for explosive devices.”
When Brewster picks up the scent of an explosive, he sits down quietly and awaits a treat. He’s on a food-reward system, as are other ATF-trained dogs.
“He eats his normal allotted amount of food for a dog his size but only when he finds a scent he is trained on,” he said.
Burnett works with Brewster daily. He uses training aids that contain explosive scents and then runs the dog through different scenarios.
As part of the partnership with the ATF, Burnett said he has to keep Brewster within a certain weight range and submit quarterly training reports.
Brewster was always destined for a life of public service. He was in training to become a guide dog when the ATF selected him for its program, Burnett said.
He has this job for at least seven more years. Once he turns 9, the ATF will check his health and drive to work to determine whether he should be retired.
“Some dogs can work up to until about 11,” Burnett said. “The ATF likes to let them have a retirement period so they have a couple of years left in them.”
He said Brewster is “chill” and “happy-go-lucky.” Brewster goes home with Burnett, where he plays with the family’s two other dogs and his son.
“He’s like a normal dog once we are done working,” he said. “ The only difference is everybody else stays home, and he gets to go to work.”
