Charlottesville Interim Deputy City Manager Leslie Beauregard is taking a pay cut of nearly $12,000 a year to become assistant city manager in Staunton after 16 years with Charlottesville.
She will join the management team of Staunton City Manager Steven Rosenberg, who began his role on July 1. Beauregard will assume her new role on Oct. 7.
Her salary is $158,828 in Charlottesville. Her new salary is $147,073.
Beauregard’s job title was changed from assistant city manager to interim deputy city manager last month under new City Manager Tarron Richardson’s management reorganization. Mike Murphy, Charlottesville’s other assistant city manager, was given a permanent deputy city manager title.
As part of the reorganization, Letitia Shelton, who worked under Richardson at his previous job in DeSoto, Texas, was hired as deputy city manager and COO.
Beauregard joins a long list of high-ranking city officials to depart since the Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalist Unite the Right rally.
Police Chief Al Thomas, City Manager Maurice Jones, spokeswoman Miriam Dickler, Clerk of Council Paige Rice, City Attorney Craig Brown, Registrar Rosanna Bencoach, Charlottesville Area Transit Director John Jones and Information Technology Director Karen Parker all have resigned since that day.