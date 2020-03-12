Danville officials will hold a work session March 31 to discuss proposals from companies that want to bring a casino to the city.
“Hopefully, after that meeting we’ll make some sort of decision,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said Thursday, adding that the March 31 discussion will take place during closed session.
That decision will likely come in April, he said.
City officials met with casino company representatives in a series of closed sessions last week. The meetings included presentations from four casino company finalists that had responded to a request for proposals issued by the city Dec. 2 to bring a gambling facility here.
A state bill that would open the door for casinos in Danville, Richmond, Bristol, Portsmouth and Norfolk must be signed by the governor before they are legal.
If the legislation is approved, residents from Danville and those other localities could decide in November referendums whether to allow a casino in their respective cities.
But Danville City Council must first approve a resolution in support of putting the question on a referendum ballot. City officials would then submit the resolution to Danville Circuit Court, which would order the referendum.
According to the legislation, Danville would have 30 days after a voter referendum — provided a majority of residents vote in favor of the issue — to certify its preferred casino operator and submit its choice to the state, which would conduct a background check and decide whether to issue the license.
Under the proposed legislation, each casino operator would pay a $15 million license fee to the Virginia Lottery Board to cover the costs of background checks.
Gov. Ralph Northam has until midnight on April 6 to sign the legislation, amend it or veto it.
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, said there could be minor changes to the legislation before the governor signs it.
The legislation would go into effect July 1.
City Manager Ken Larking said the city requested proposals from the casino industry because “we felt like it was the most prudent thing to do.”
“In this case, there is going to be only one business of this type if it gets approved by voters,” Larking said. “We wanted to have the best development, the best proposal for our community.”
The proposed legislation sets a state tax rate of 18% on the first $200 million of adjusted gross receipts, 23% on up to $400 million and 30% beyond $400 million. Localities will receive 6%, 7% and 8% on those adjusted gross receipts, respectively.
