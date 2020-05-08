Virginia is moving forward with a plan to allow businesses and churches to reopen with modifications as early as next week.
“We are not opening the floodgates here,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday. “We are not flipping a light switch from closed to open. When the time is right, we’ll turn the dimmer switch up a notch.”
Northam has been facing pressure from both sides over when to reopen since restrictions were put into place more than a month ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Virginia will reopen in three phases, and Northam said people won’t notice a major difference during the first phase, which is slated to begin May 15.
“Our efforts have slowed the spread, but they have not cured the disease,” Northam said. “I don’t want people to let their guard down.”
Nonessential retail stores can reopen, but at no more than 50% capacity. Patrons will only be able to dine at restaurants that have outdoor seating. Hair stylists and barbers can reopen, but they can only operate by appointment and must wear face coverings.
Entertainment and amusement businesses and fitness facilities will stay closed, although fitness classes can be held outside. State parks can reopen for day use, and private campgrounds can reopen as long as campsites are spread out.
There will still be a 10-person limit on social gatherings, and people are advised to use face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to continue teleworking.
Churches will be able to hold services inside again but must limit attendance to 50% capacity.
Barring a "major shift," Loudon Avenue Christian Church plans to stick to its original timeline, inviting members of the congregation back to worship in the building in June or July, said the Rev. Anthony Holmes Sr., its senior pastor.
Even if the church were to reopen and operate at 50% capacity next week, Holmes said he doubted that many people would show, because parishioners are taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously, for which he’s thankful.
Holmes said some older members have indicated they won’t feel comfortable returning until a vaccine is developed. Such a decision speaks not to the strength of a person’s faith, he said, but to their caution.
“The truth of the matter is, pastors and churches understand that people will decide for themselves,” Holmes said. “Our congregation, they’re not waiting for us to say anything.”
Northam said the decision to allow people inside retail stores and churches but hold off on allowing restaurants to serve customers inside was made after consultation with business owners.
“Collectively, we have made that decision,” Northam said. “Rather than relitigate that here, that’s the decision we made and we feel is in the best interest of Virginians to keep them as safe as possible, and also keep the employees of those restaurants safe as well."
The Village Grill in Roanoke, which has been closed, plans to open its patio. Owner Nathan Webster said he was preparing to reopen for takeout this month but sped up his timeline when he learned that the Grandin Village restaurant could soon seat diners on its patio.
“That’s a huge announcement for us, especially during the spring and summer months. T hat’s the bulk of our business there, and one of the things we’re known for is the outside dining,” Webster said.
Webster said the restaurant’s staff is ready to get back to work, just as some in the neighborhood are eager to eat out again. He believes patrons will find outdoor dining to be a good first step, perhaps more comfortable than eating in a confined space.
“Comfort is the biggest thing when you’re coming to a restaurant,” Webster said. “You want your customers to be as comfortable as possible.”
Anna Bozard, owner of Polished, said she was still debating whether to reopen her two Roanoke Valley nail salons and was hoping for more detailed guidance.
Bozard said she plans to do a deep clean of both locations prior to any opening and expects to clean high-touch surfaces more often once customers have returned. She also purchased a high-heat sanitizer for metal tools to offer an extra layer of protection.
Virginia is surrounded by states that are on different reopening schedules. Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina have all begun gradual reopenings. Kentucky will begin easing restrictions for certain businesses beginning Monday.
Washington, D.C., and Maryland have both resisted pressure to reopen. Northam had said he had hoped Virginia would reopen together with Maryland and the District in recognition of the population density and high number of cases in Northern Virginia. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed concern about the reopening of Virginia counties that border the District.
“We are very concerned about D.C. residents doing nonessential activities in Virginia,” Bowser told MSNBC this week.
The first phase of Virginia's reopening is expected to last at least two weeks. Phase two will see more restrictions lifted and will increase the cap on social gatherings to 50 people.
Deb Roberts, co-owner and manager of Jacks, a barbershop in downtown Roanoke, described getting the green light to reopen as a catch-22 situation.
“We’re excited to be able to reopen and be able to start servicing our clients again, but at the same time when you’ve been in this quarantine for so long, there's that little bit of nervousness of, is it the right time,” she said.
Since clients will required to wear face masks, shaves and beard trims, which Roberts said are a big part of the business, will not be permitted. Clients who arrive early will have to wait outside.
Roberts said it’s been difficult to get the supplies needed to open and follow guidelines for sanitizing. She expected that would be a big concern for salons and barbershops throughout the region.
The patio at Big Lick Brewing Co., ordinarily packed on a sunny day, has been empty for weeks. But the governor’s announcement will allow that to change.
Though the brewery can use its patio at only 50% capacity, taproom manager Adam McDearmon said he expected it would give the business a boost.
“I highly doubt we’ll be as busy as we otherwise normally would be because I think a lot of people are still fairly anxious to start going out to places again,” he said. “But I'm sure we’ll still get some people who will want to come out and have a beer or two and just be able to get out of the house, basically."
