BRISTOL — A Bristol Virginia Police Department officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the December death of a man who tried to flee, authorities said Wednesday.
Frederick Michael Sullins, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, died Dec. 30 .
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office initiated an investigation into the apprehension of Sullins on the night of Dec. 28.
The police department reported that an officer, whom officials have not identified, pulled over a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue due to an equipment violation. As the officer approached the vehicle, the man drove away, police said.
The man, later identified as Sullins, soon ran away on foot, police said.
The officer gave chase. Police said the man then threw something off a small bridge before being overtaken by the officer, who then tackled Sullins.
Sullins lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital. He later died.
