A chance discovery from more than a decade ago is bearing fruit in a way that’s about as current as history can be.
Virginia author Terry Miller had just published her book on Spotsylvania County’s African American history when she learned of a batch of records archived in the Library of Virginia.
On a visit to the library in Richmond, Miller was told that no one had ever asked for the 19th-century documents. She stood by as a librarian retrieved a box holding the items.
“He opened the box and he and I kind of gasped,” she recalled. “It was full of envelopes, and each one had the name of a county on it. He said, ‘Wait a minute. Let me go and see if we can get permission to open these.’
“We did, and opened up the Spotsylvania envelope. It held the original voter registration list from 1867. We looked at each other as if to say ‘This can’t be true.’ But it was.”
This year, that find is informing people’s understanding of what happened across Virginia in the tumultuous times after the Civil War. The county lists recorded white and colored registrants, a first for the commonwealth. Prior to the war’s end, African Americans were denied citizenship and the right to vote.
Researchers are digitizing the records so they can be consulted online. Miller has painstakingly transcribed the names and details of 2,839 black registrants in the four counties whose black children—a century later—were educated at George Washington Carver High School, now The Carver Center in Rapidan.
Orange County registered 929 would-be African American voters. Culpeper, 900. Madison, 567. And Rappahannock, 443. Every one of them had been denied the electoral franchise.
The revolution in rights represented by the 1867 poll books is evident in “African Americans and the Vote,” an exhibition that opened at the Carver Museum on Feb. 1 and is going to other venues. The Culpeper Public Library was the first institution, beyond Carver, to get its own version of the exhibit. It opened on Wednesday. Each version will display documents and artifacts specific to that county, with biographical details about a few people from each locality, including Orange on Feb. 15, Madison on Feb. 16, and Little Washington on Feb. 22.
The exhibit commemorates the passage of the U.S. Constitution’s 15th Amendment, which bars the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on his “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Ratified on March 30, 1870, it was the third and last of the three Reconstruction Amendments. Some former Confederate states had to ratify the 15th Amendment to be readmitted to the Union.
The Carver Museum has made copies of “African Americans and the Vote” for loan. Any group interested in hosting the show is invited to contact Charlotte Carpenter of the museum’s History Committee at (540) 547-2530 or Terry Miller at (571) 328-8087.
