LYNCHBURG — A Forest man awaiting sentencing on charges of child solicitation plans to appeal his case, his attorney said Tuesday.
A jury convicted former Liberty University professor Stephen James Kilpatrick, 64, in a June trial and recommended he spend 35 years in prison.
He responded to an ad on Craigslist in November 2017 and began messaging back and forth with a law enforcement officer masquerading as a 13-year-old girl named “Jenny,” according to testimony in the trial.
Kilpatrick had sexual conversations with “Jenny” and asked for pictures of her underwear, investigators in the case said. Law enforcement staged a meeting at a Forest apartment complex in June 2018, and when officers stopped him, he had cookies and lubricant in his car.
In the trial, Kilpatrick said he never believed he was actually talking to a 13-year-old girl, merely someone communicating through a persona.
His attorney, Matthew Pack, asked for final sentencing from a judge to be continued for the second time on Tuesday. Pack told Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike that Kilpatrick intends to hire a new law firm for an appeal, and his client would want a smooth handoff of the case.
Updike continued the case until Nov. 5. Kilpatrick is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.
