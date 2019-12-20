DANVILLE — In the wake of deadly, fentanyl-laced heroin hitting Danville’s streets months ago, local police officers soon will start carrying an opioid-overdose antidote.
“Every officer will be issued Narcan,” said Lt. Richard Chivvis, spokesman for the Danville Police Department. “We expect to get everyone trained and every carry pouch to be here by mid-January.”
A series of overdoses and a death in October are among the reasons for the move, he said. During the investigation police learned of roughly 10 people who sought treatment for overdose symptoms all within the same time period.
Investigators attributed the problem to fentanyl — the drug believed to have been in the street heroin — which is 100 times more powerful than morphine .
Two people were charged and arrested in connection with the sale of the deadly drugs and are now awaiting court hearings.
The department had previously considered supplying officers with an opioid overdose antidote.
“But the series of overdoses propelled us to do it a little faster,” Chivvis said.
The police department will get Narcan — a brand name version of naloxone, a fast-acting antidote to opioid overdose — through the Virginia Department of Health.
Some Danville officers received free training Dec. 11 at the Virginia State Police office in Wytheville.
The course also taught officers how to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose, such as shallow breathing, a low pulse, shortness of breath and pinpointed pupils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.