Christy Coleman, CEO of the American Civil War Museum, will be leaving her role with the museum effective Jan. 16 to take a job as executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.
Coleman helped open the new $25 million museum earlier this year to much fanfare. The new museum merged the Museum of the Confederacy with the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar to tell a more complete story of the Civil War from all sides: Union and Confederate, soldiers and civilians, women and children, enslaved and free African Americans.
“As a dynamic, proven leader in the museum field, she will help ensure that our programs and exhibits align with the educational needs of today’s young people and are relevant and appealing to the visiting public,” House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is chairman of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation board of trustees, said in a statement.
As she did at the ACWM, she intends to tell a more comprehensive story of the nation’s 17th- and 18th-century beginnings at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, which oversees Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.
Coleman will succeed Philip Emerson, who retired after leading the foundation for 28 years.
“She is the first woman and the first person of color to hold this role, and we’re really looking forward to how she will use her unique experience to tell inclusive narratives on a global stage,” Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who is vice chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, said in a statement.
In 2018, Time magazine named Coleman one of “31 People Changing the South.”
According to the article, Coleman was selected because “few subjects are as thorny as the history and meaning of the Civil War. But as CEO of the American Civil War Museum ... Christy Coleman has proved unafraid to wade into the middle of the conversation. As an African-American woman, her very presence in the field is noteworthy, and Coleman has found herself at the museum’s helm during a moment of national reckoning on its subject.”
Coleman came to Richmond in 2008 to serve as CEO of the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, after holding leadership roles at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
“As bittersweet as it is to leave the museum, I’m very excited about what comes next,” Coleman said in a statement announcing her departure. “It’s been my distinct pleasure to work with a remarkable staff and board for the past 12 years. ... I can only hope we’ve been able to do what we set out to do — to broaden the conversation about the importance of the Civil War to our shared past in more complete and nuanced ways.”
The museum’s board of directors will appoint a committee in January to conduct a national search for the next CEO.
S. Waite Rawls III, president of the American Civil War Museum Foundation and former CEO of the Museum of the Confederacy, will be retiring from the museum at the end of this year. Rawls announced his retirement in November.
According to the most recent federal income tax forms available on GuideStar.org, a website that collects and reports financial information nonprofits file with the Internal Revenue Service, Coleman’s salary at the American Civil War Museum in 2017 was $147,905; Rawls, listed as the co-CEO, was paid $152,351.
The Outgoing Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation president’s total compensation the same year was $291,619.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.