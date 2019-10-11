A U.S. Air Force sergeant who was a 2010 graduate of Virginia Tech died Tuesday in a rock climbing accident near Boise, Idaho.
In a news release Thursday, the Air Force said Tech Sgt. Peter Kraines, 33, died from injuries sustained while performing mountain rescue techniques. The release said the incident is under investigation.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Kraines died at a popular rock climbing spot. KTVB-TV reported the sheriff’s office received a call just after 4 p.m. about an injured climber at the Black Cliffs.
Deputy Jeremy Seibert told KTVB-TV that four friends were rock climbing when a man fell about 40 feet down the cliff.
Paramedics and deputies started first aid and administered CPR, but the man died at the scene.
The Idaho Statesman is reporting that Kaines died of blunt force trauma.
Seibert says the fall is believed to have been related to an equipment issue. He added that the climbers had safety harnesses and proper gear with them.
“This is a tragic loss to the Special Tactics community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Allen, commander of the 24th Special Operations Wing. “We are grateful for the support from our community and our [Air Force Special Operations Command] teammates. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this time.”
Kraines, a 2004 graduate of Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield County, was a Special Tactics pararescueman assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing. He was a static-line jumper, free fall jumper, combat scuba diver and certified EMT. He had been deployed to Afghanistan in 2015 and Turkey in 2017.
His awards and decorations include an Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, Small Arms Expert Ribbon, Air Force BMT Honor Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon and NATO Medal.
Kraines was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was born in Albany, N.Y., and is survived by a wife and two children.
